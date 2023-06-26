PortMiami Receives $5 Million from UDepartment of Transportation

PortMiami received a $5 million Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation, to be used for completing parts of its Master Plan.

According to a press release, the grant will help fund PortMiami’s studies for carbon neutralization of on-port operations and the development of an inland cargo center, among other projects.

“PortMiami’s Master Plan is strong in environmental sustainability, economic competitiveness and opportunity, and innovation,” said Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava. “We want to thank President Biden and Secretary Buttigieg for supporting our seaport and Miami-Dade County’s green initiatives and programs.”

PortMiami’s planning project will include both on-port and off-port planning and design for optimizing services from seaport to and from inland port(s). The project will also include the development of an inland cargo center to increase cargo volume by 50 percent and deploying innovative technologies such as radio frequency identification and the electrification of supply chain movements. These will result in reducing the use of fossil fuels.