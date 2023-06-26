Port of San Diego Names Acting CEO

The Board of Port Commissioners in San Diego announced appointment of Randa Coniglio as Acting President and Chief Executive Officer of the Port of San Diego.

The Board’s decision was made during a closed session on July 14, 2023.

“With careful consideration, Randa Coniglio has been selected for this important role with the utmost confidence in her abilities and leadership qualities. As Acting President and CEO, she will provide continuity of operations and ensure stability for our organization, constituents and businesses during this period,” said Danielle Moore, Acting Chair, Port of San Diego Board of Port Commissioners.

“Our primary focus continues to be on the seamless continuation of our services and the welfare of our employees and stakeholders. Randa brings a wealth of experience with this organization and a deep understanding of our agency’s mission, which will be instrumental in moving forward with our commitment to serving the public without disruption.”

Coniglio was the first woman CEO/President of the Port of San Diego through 2021. She joined the Port in 2000 as senior real estate asset manager. She then held multiple titles including: Area Real Estate Manager, Director of Real Estate, Assistant Vice President – Operations, Vice President – Operations, and Executive Vice President. Finally she was promoted to President and CEO in 2015. Under Coniglio’s leadership, the Port revitalized Seaport Village after taking over ownership and operation of the bayfront retail and entertainment center; oversaw the development of the Portside Pier, which opened on the North Embarcadero in July 2020; completed the modernization of the Tenth Avenue Marine Terminal in June 2020 after receiving $10 million in grant money from the U.S. Department of Transportation; welcomed the Intercontinental Hotel back to San Diego with its opening on the North Embarcadero in 2018; and launched the Blue Economy Incubator, among other accomplishments.

Prior to the Port, she spent eight years handling a local portfolio of commercial investment properties for a Japanese firm, and five years in retail leasing and development. Coniglio holds a bachelor’s degree in chemistry from the University of California, San Diego.

Pursuant to the Brown Act, the closed session was scheduled with 24 hours’ notice. Chairman Rafael Castellanos was unable to participate due to a personal commitment and Vice Chair Sandy Naranjo recused herself from participation. Port Commissioner Danielle Moore, who is the 2023 Board Secretary, chaired the meeting.

The closed session and personnel matters surrounding this decision are confidential, as is customary in such proceedings.