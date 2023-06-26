Port of Galveston Recertified as Green Marine Port

The Port of Galveston has been recertified as a Green Marine port, as a result of continuous efforts to improve environmental performance.

“We joined Green Marine in 2019, were first certified in 2021 and have been recertified annually since then,” said Galveston Wharves Port Director and CEO Roger Rees.

“To receive recertification, participants must benchmark their annual environmental performance through Green Marine’s self-evaluation guides and show improvement each year. Our results are verified by an accredited external verifier and published by Green Marine.”

The port has taken initiatives to reduce air emissions, such as using shore power, LNG-powered ships, solar power and electric vehicle (EV) charging stations.

According to Rees, representatives from the Galveston Wharves, Carnival Corporation, CenterPoint Energy, Royal Caribbean Group, Shell and Texas A&M University at Galveston are exploring the potential of shore power at the Texas port.

“Our first EV charging stations will be available for port cruise parking customers soon. The Port of Galveston was awarded two Texas Volkswagen Environmental Mitigation Program (TXVEMP) grants totaling $35,000 toward the purchase of 28 universal EV charging stations to be installed in port parking areas. The port is investing $40,000 in the project,” added Rees.

“We’re also proud to be a leader in homeporting the newly built Carnival Jubilee, which is equipped to use LNG fuel. This clean-burning fuel significantly reduces emissions and is a huge step toward a greener future for the shipping industry.”

The port is also partnering with community and business stakeholders on smaller projects to promote shared environmental goals.