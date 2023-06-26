Port Everglades Study Shows Cruising Is Back

In an effort to get to know its cruise guests better, Port Everglades completed that included interviews with more than 7,000 travelers.

“We really want to know how we can improve the guest experience, and also how the port impacts the economic well-being of Broward County,” said Port Everglades CEO and Port Director Jonathan Daniels.

“We were concerned about the timing since the 2022-23 season was still a recovery period for the cruise industry, but we now anticipate 3 million passengers sailing in and out of the port compared to the 1.9 million passengers budgeted for this fiscal year, which ends September 30, and in excess of 3.6 million in the coming 2023-24 season. So, we can confidently say ‘Cruising is Back’ and your opinion matters.”

Moffatt & Nichol and Dickey Consulting Services (DCS) surveyed 7,186 passengers during 20 days at peak and non-peak times between December 2022 and March 2023.

Cruise lines that participated in the study include Celebrity Cruises, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, Royal Caribbean International, Silversea and Viking.

Key findings from the study include:

94 percent of participants listed “Ease of Sailing” from Port Everglades as Excellent or Good;

The majority (53 percent) of domestic cruise guests reside in the U.S. Southeast;

Canadian citizens account for 57 percent of the port’s international guests;

56 percent of those surveyed have cruised from Port Everglades in the past;

42 percent listed the destination (mainly the Caribbean) as their main consideration when booking a cruise, 28 percent chose based on the cruise line and 26 percent list cost as their primary factor.

The complete study is available here.