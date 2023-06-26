Port Everglades Offering More Summer Cruise Options

Port Everglades announced more cruise options for travelers in 2024, as part of an effort to develop its summer offerings, according to a press release.

Next summer, the port will host five cruise ships from various cruise lines including Celebrity Cruises, Disney Cruise Line, Princess Cruises and Royal Caribbean International.

This includes the new Celebrity Beyond and the Enchanted Princess, Royal Caribbean International’s Freedom of the Seas, the Celebrity Reflection and the Disney Magic.

“We have been extremely successful in meeting the cruising public’s expectations by attracting ultra-high-luxury and premier brands, further developing our summer offerings, and expanding popular short cruise options,” said Jonathan Daniels, CEO and port director.

“These new additions to our summer 2024 portfolio are a direct result of us putting the customer experience first.”

Currently homeporting at Port Everglades for the summer of 2023 are Celebrity Cruises’ Celebrity Equinox, Princess Cruises’ Caribbean Princess and Royal Caribbean International’s Adventure of the Seas.