Ponant Adds New Expeditions, Expands Smithsonian Journeys

Ponant is introducing new, expert-led itineraries inspired by the world’s famous explorers plus two semi-navigations of the southern continent in 2024.

The new itineraries include the Emperor Penguins of Weddell Sea, sailing November 3-17, 2023. The itinerary explores the wildest corners of Antarctica, aboard Le Commandant Charcot, from the Drake Passage to the frostbitten waters of the Weddell Sea. Guests will also enjoy activities such as kayaking, hiking, snowshoeing and polar plunges while VIP speaker Mikaa Mered, an expert on the North and South Poles, will offer insights on the region.

Also new is the In the Wake of Jean-Baptiste Charcot sailing, following the historic route of the French polar scientist in the Bellingshausen Sea. Setting sail on November 28, 2023 guests will be joined onboard by Fridrik Rafnson, founder of the Charcot Museum and former president of the Alliance Française.

Additionally, Ponant is continuing its partnership with Smithsonian Journeys in 2024, starting with a 12-day co-branded journey called Antarctica: The White Continent, sailing on February 26.

The voyage will be led by two Smithsonian Journeys Experts, astrophysicist Richard Miller and geologist Wayne Ranney, who will lead onboard discussions and provide insight into the landscapes. Guests will follow in the footsteps of explorers such as Jean-Baptiste Charcot, Adrien de Gerlache, and Sir Ernest Shackleton as they explore the Antarctic Peninsula.

After completing its first 28-day semi-circumnavigation of the southern continent in February 2023, Ponant has prepared two more semi-circumnavigations for 2024. Le Commandant Charcot will set sail on the first journey on January 8, 2024, linking the southern tip of America to New Zealand and visiting remote islands such as Charcot Island, Peter I Island and the Marie Byrd Land Islands.

The second semi-circumnavigation of the Antarctic sails from February 6 to March 3 and includes, crossing five southern seas and attempting to reach the Magnetic South Pole.