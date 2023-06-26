Twitter Facebook Linkedin

P&O Doubles Onboard Spending Money on Med Cruises

Arvia

P&O Cruises announced that guests will enjoy double onboard spending money of up to £640 per cabin on Mediterranean cruises booked by July 31, 2023.

The offer is valid on new Select Price 13 and 14-night Mediterranean voyages aboard the Arvia and Britannia during spring and summer 2024-25 sailings departing from Southampton, England.

Guests can use the extra onboard spending money towards a range of experiences including dining in specialty restaurants, spa treatments or shore experiences.

Featured itineraries include a 14-day Mediterranean sailing onboard the Arvia departing Southampton on August 4, 2024.

Prices start at £1,799 per person based on a sea view cabin and include full board meals, entertainment and children’s clubs. 

Sailing roundtrip from Southampton, the ship calls in La Coruna, Valencia, Marseille, Barcelona, Alicante and Cadiz.

