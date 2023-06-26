P&O and Time Out Launch Exclusive Lisbon Shore Experience

P&O Cruises announced “The Flavours of Lisbon,” a new exclusive shore experience designed in partnership with Time Out.

Together, P&O Cruises and the media and hospitality brand will offer guests a chance to taste local food and engage in a cooking class in the Time Out Market on selected sailings, according to a press release.

The new experience includes a walking tour through Baixa district and the Pink Street in Lisbon and a visit to the Time Out Market to shop for all the ingredients needed for a cooking class.

Guests will then learn to cook authentic local dishes at the Time Out Academy. The class will be led by Miguel, the executive chef of the Time Out Academy, former participant of MasterChef Portugal and winner of “Guerra dos Pratos”.

P&O Cruises president Paul Ludlow said: “Time Out has been uncovering the best of cities for decades and as our exclusive exploration partner, we’re so excited that P&O Cruises guests visiting Lisbon will get the opportunity to have a truly unique, authentic, culinary experience – created and curated by Time Out experts.”

“The Flavours of Lisbon by Time Out and P&O Cruises” will be available on the following cruises:

A 14-night Spain and Portugal cruise departing on September 23, 2023;

A 13-night Mediterranean cruise departing on October 14, 2023;

A 14-night Spain and Portugal voyage departing on October 28, 2023.

Leonie Cooper, a food and drink editor at Time Out London, said: “Lisbon is one of the most exciting food destinations in the world right now – what better (and easier) way to taste all the city has to offer! P&O Cruises guests can score invaluable insider knowledge from passionate locals who’ll deliver an unforgettable day of fabulous feasting.”