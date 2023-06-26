Phoenix Reisen Announces ‘Orientreisen 2024’ Program

Phoenix Reisen has announced what it calls its “Orientreisen 2024” and an online 58-page brochure, featuring cruises on five different river vessels on the Nile in addition to land programs in Egypt, Morocco, Tunisia, Israel, Jordan, Oman and the Emirates.

“As always, the focus is on the popular Nile cruises from Cario, Aswan and Luxor,” said a statement from the German tour and cruise operator.

A new addition for the 2023-2024 season is the refurbished 50-cabin Queen’s Vision, including balconies on the upper decks. She will be sailing roundtrip from Luxor.

The five- and seven-day all-inclusive Nile cruises can be combined with land programs.

Phoenix Reisen also operates a fleet of river vessels in Europe and has a four-ship ocean going fleet.