Oceania Cruises Introduces 2024 Mediterranean Experiences

Oceania Cruises is introducing a lineup of experiences across the Mediterranean in 2024, sailing from cities including Rome, Barcelona, Lisbon, Athens and London, according to a press release.

The Mediterranean voyages aboard the Marina, Riviera, Sirena and the Vista allow guests to explore the region’s history, cuisine and traditions. Itineraries range from seven days to a 59-day Grand Voyage from Miami to Rome.

“We are delighted to offer such an extensive range of destination-intensive Mediterranean itineraries, allowing our well-traveled and curious guests to look at beloved Mediterranean destinations through a different lens,” said Frank A. Del Rio, president of Oceania Cruises. “Our carefully curated diverse range of shore excursions, plus the relaxing home-away-from-home ambiance onboard our boutique ships, offers the perfect luxury vacation choice.”

Oceania’s 2024 cruises include 94 distinct itineraries and a range of shore excursions to choose from, from searching for truffles in the countryside near Rome to exploring Santorini’s active volcanoes.

The Food and Wine Trails tours and Culinary Discovery Tours offer travelers the opportunity to explore the traditions of Mediterranean cooking while Beyond Blueprints tours offer behind-the-scenes looks at some of the world’s famous buildings and landmarks.

Highlights of the 2024 season include: