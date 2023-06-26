Norwegian Cruise Line Announces Starbucks Mugs On Ships

Norwegian Cruise Line announced that a new series of Starbucks “Been There” mugs will be available aboard nine of its ships beginning with the launch of the Norwegian Viva in August 2023.

Each mug features elements of a Norwegian Cruise Lines’ ship, such as the Norwegian Bliss’ whale tail hull art, the dueling slides aboard Norwegian Prima or the towering zipline at Great Stirrup Cay, the cruise line’s private island in the Bahamas.

With this memento, guests will be bringing a piece of their cruise experience home. The mugs will be exclusively sold at Starbucks Cafes on select Norwegian Cruise LIne ships.

Guests can see images of the mugs here.