MSC’s Ocean Cay to Close Temporarily for Upgrades

MSC Cruises will be temporarily closing its private island, Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve, in 2024, to help prepare the island for the company’s growth plans.

“Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve will be temporarily closed to MSC Cruises guests from April 7 to May 22, 2024 in order to make necessary guest experience enhancements and support the island’s future growth plans,” the company said in a statement.

“We are in contact with impacted guests and travel advisors to share updated itineraries and travel options,” MSC added.

Of note, the new World America debuts from PortMiami in early 2025 and will be the largest MSC ship to visit Ocean Cay.