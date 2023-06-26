MSC Cruises Publishes 2022 Sustainability Report

MSC Cruises has published its 2022 Sustainability Report, reflecting on its progress in sustainability practices during the year, according to a press release.

The Sustainability Action Plan is based on six priority workstreams with progress on specific actions highlighted in its Sustainability Report. The six key areas of the Action Plan align with the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Progress in 2022 was achieved in all areas of the Sustainability Action Plan.

Highlights include:

Transitioning to net zero emissions, improving local air quality and scrutinizing resource use and waste. The company is actively working to achieve net zero emissions by 2050 reaching a milestone in 2022 with the launch of its first liquefied natural gas-powered ship, MSC World Europa.

Supporting sustainable destinations and developing terminals. MSC Cruises’ investments in developing sustainable cruise terminals help create jobs and bring new visitors.

Keeping its passengers and crew safe and well with excellent healthcare onboard.

Procuring with a responsibility to the environment aligned with the brand’s Sustainable Procurement Committee from 2022.

VP of Sustainability & ESG, MSC Cruises, Linden Coppell, said: “To ensure the appropriateness and continued relevance of our sustainability strategy and our Sustainability Action Plan, we are in ongoing dialogue with our employees, guests and key external stakeholders. Through this listening exercise, we can ensure that our current focus areas are appropriate and identify any new areas as they arise, while we closely monitor the progress on the six key pillars of our action plan.”

The complete 2022 Sustainability Report is available here.