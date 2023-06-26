MSC Cruises Names Lucy Ellis as Chief Communications Officer

MSC Cruises has appointed Lucy Ellis as its Chief Communications Officer based at the company’s headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland, according to a press release.

She takes over from Luca Biondolillo who is leaving the cruise line at the end of August to pursue a new professional opportunity, the company said.

Ellis , who has worked for eight years at MSC Cruises, will be responsible for leading the company’s global communications strategy, overseeing internal and external communications and managing corporate reputation.

The seasoned international communications professional has more than 20 years of strategic communications experience and previously held the role of SVP at Weber Shandwick and Associate Director at H&K Strategies consulting for global organizations such as Unilever, Mondelez and Nestlé.

Gianni Onorato, CEO, MSC Cruises said, “I am proud to announce Lucy’s new appointment as it recognises the investment we make in our people to enable them to grow within our organisation. Lucy’s extensive experience as well as her knowledge of the business and industry, made her the natural successor for this role. Together with the MSC family around the world, I want to thank Luca Biondolillo for his commitment and dedication over the last nine years and we wish him the very best with his new endeavours.”

Ellis added: “I’m thrilled to take on this role. MSC Cruises is an inspiring and very special business. We have a team of talented people and an exciting vision and I look forward to leading the work of our dynamic global communications department.”