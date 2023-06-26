Marella Cruises: New Ship and New Itineraries for Summer 2023

Marella Cruises is debuting a new ship and a new series of itineraries during the 2023 summer.

With the Marella Voyager entering service in the Western Mediterranean, the company is also launching a brand new summer program that features itineraries to the U.S. East Coast and to the Caribbean.

Sailing from several homeports, the British brand is also offering its popular fly-cruises in other parts of Europe, including the Eastern Mediterranean and the Adriatic.

Cruise Industry News looked into the company’s plans for its five-ship fleet. Here’s the breakdown:

Western Mediterranean

Marella Voyager

Capacity: 1,850 guests

Built: 1997

Homeport: Palma de Mallorca (Spain)

Length: Seven nights

Itineraries: Four different regular itineraries featuring visits to ports in Italy, France and Spain, such as Piombino, Civitavecchia, St. Raphel, Calvi, Palamos and Barcelona

Sailing Season: June 5 to October 28

Marella Discovery 2

Capacity: 1,804 guests

Built: 1995

Homeport: Palma de Mallorca (Spain)

Length: Seven nights

Itineraries: Four regular itineraries to Portugal, Spain, Italy, France and Gibraltar that also feature visits to Sicily, Corsica and the Baleares

Sailing Season: April 4 to October 31

Eastern Mediterranean

Marella Explorer

Capacity: 1,850 guests

Built: 1996

Homeport: Corfu (Greece)

Length: Seven nights

Itineraries: Three different regular itineraries visiting several ports in the Adriatic, the Aegean and the Greek Islands, including Mykonos, Rhodes, Koper, Split, Kusadasi and Dubrovnik

Sailing Season: May 5 to October 27

Marella Explorer 2

Capacity: 1,814 guests

Built: 1995

Homeport: Dubrovnik (Croatia)

Length: Seven nights

Itineraries: Four different regular itineraries sailing to destinations in Greece, Italy, Montenegro, Malta and Croatia, such as Corfu, Taranto, Messina, Valletta, Bar and Split

Sailing Season: May 4 to October 26

U.S. and Caribbean

Marella Discovery

Capacity: 1,804 guests

Built: 1996

Homeport: Port Canaveral (United States)

Length: Seven nights

Itineraries: Three new itineraries sailing to the U.S. East Coast, Florida and the Caribbean with visits to New York City, Charleston, Key West, the Bahamas and more

Sailing Season: May 7 to October 22