Marella Cruises: New Ship and New Itineraries for Summer 2023

Marella Cruises is debuting a new ship and a new series of itineraries during the 2023 summer.
With the Marella Voyager entering service in the Western Mediterranean, the company is also launching a brand new summer program that features itineraries to the U.S. East Coast and to the Caribbean.
Sailing from several homeports, the British brand is also offering its popular fly-cruises in other parts of Europe, including the Eastern Mediterranean and the Adriatic.
Cruise Industry News looked into the company’s plans for its five-ship fleet. Here’s the breakdown:
Western Mediterranean
Marella Voyager
Capacity: 1,850 guests
Built: 1997
Homeport: Palma de Mallorca (Spain)
Length: Seven nights
Itineraries: Four different regular itineraries featuring visits to ports in Italy, France and Spain, such as Piombino, Civitavecchia, St. Raphel, Calvi, Palamos and Barcelona
Sailing Season: June 5 to October 28
Marella Discovery 2
Capacity: 1,804 guests
Built: 1995
Homeport: Palma de Mallorca (Spain)
Length: Seven nights
Itineraries: Four regular itineraries to Portugal, Spain, Italy, France and Gibraltar that also feature visits to Sicily, Corsica and the Baleares
Sailing Season: April 4 to October 31
Eastern Mediterranean
Marella Explorer
Capacity: 1,850 guests
Built: 1996
Homeport: Corfu (Greece)
Length: Seven nights
Itineraries: Three different regular itineraries visiting several ports in the Adriatic, the Aegean and the Greek Islands, including Mykonos, Rhodes, Koper, Split, Kusadasi and Dubrovnik
Sailing Season: May 5 to October 27
Marella Explorer 2
Capacity: 1,814 guests
Built: 1995
Homeport: Dubrovnik (Croatia)
Length: Seven nights
Itineraries: Four different regular itineraries sailing to destinations in Greece, Italy, Montenegro, Malta and Croatia, such as Corfu, Taranto, Messina, Valletta, Bar and Split
Sailing Season: May 4 to October 26
U.S. and Caribbean
Marella Discovery
Capacity: 1,804 guests
Built: 1996
Homeport: Port Canaveral (United States)
Length: Seven nights
Itineraries: Three new itineraries sailing to the U.S. East Coast, Florida and the Caribbean with visits to New York City, Charleston, Key West, the Bahamas and more
Sailing Season: May 7 to October 22