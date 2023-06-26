Twitter Facebook Linkedin

Lindblad to Report Q2 Earnings July 27

Lindblad National Geographic Resolution

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings will report 2023 second quarter financial results on Thursday, July 27, 2023, before the market opens. The Company will host a conference call to discuss the results at 8:30 am Eastern Time.

The conference call can be accessed by dialing 833-470-1428 (United States), 1-929-526-1599 (International).

The Access Code is 088354. The earnings release and a live audio webcast of the call will be available in the investor relations section of the Company’s website at investors.expeditions.com.

A replay of the call, along with a transcript, will be available on the website within 48 hours of its completion.

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

 

Cruise Industry News
Online News
Publications
Connect
© Cruise Industry News 1996-2023. All Rights Reserved.