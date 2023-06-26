Lindblad to Report Q2 Earnings July 27

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings will report 2023 second quarter financial results on Thursday, July 27, 2023, before the market opens. The Company will host a conference call to discuss the results at 8:30 am Eastern Time.

The conference call can be accessed by dialing 833-470-1428 (United States), 1-929-526-1599 (International).

The Access Code is 088354. The earnings release and a live audio webcast of the call will be available in the investor relations section of the Company’s website at investors.expeditions.com.

A replay of the call, along with a transcript, will be available on the website within 48 hours of its completion.