Le Ponant Joins Relais and Chateaux Portfolio

Ponant and Relais & Châteaux are strengthening their ties as the three-masted Le Ponant sailing yacht is becoming the first sailing yacht in history to join the esteemed Relais & Châteaux portfolio, according to a company press release.

The first branded voyage will set sail to the islands of Cape Verde in August 2023.

“Both our firms are committed to sharing expertise and promoting the inimitable French lifestyle to design meaningful voyages,” noted Hervé Gastinel, CEO of Ponant. “Aboard Le Ponant, the jewel of our fleet, everyone can reconnect with nature and their own inspirations and live out their desires under sail.”

Likened to a private yacht and recently reimagined by Jean-Philippe Nuel Studio, Le Ponant boasts just 16 staterooms and suites and 1:1 staff-to-guest ratio. Some staterooms and suites have large windows overlooking the sea, and the wellness space offers Biologique Recherche treatments and daily yoga sessions on the deck. Cuisine is made using organic and local products and wines from French artisan wine producers, such as Champagne Henriot are served.

Co-branded voyages will sail to Cape Verde and the Caribbean in 2023 and 2024.