Hurtigruten Expeditions Opens Shanghai Office and Expands Global Team

Hurtigruten Expeditions announced the opening of a regional sales office in Shanghai and the appointment of a new Chief Commercial Officer, Alex Delamere-White to the Executive Leadership Team.

Delamere-White has spent over a decade leading multi-site sales and marketing teams, e-commerce and loyalty programs for Carnival UK including P&O Cruises, Cunard and Princess Cruises. Most recently he served as Chief Commercial Officer for McCarthy Stone, a leading property developer.

“Bringing this depth of industry talent into our global, commercial team at a time when we are seeing incredible interest in our expedition products, will continue to strengthen our position,” said Daniel Skjeldam, CEO of Hurtigruten Group.

Delamere-White will be based out of the London office and will temporarily lead a team that has been supported with industry talents including the newly appointed Nathaniel Sherborne, vice president of sales and marketing, UK and Nordics, formerly Carnival UK.

Hurtigruten Expeditions has further expanded its’ APAC division with four new team members serving Greater China. The company has appointed Joe Zoe as the sales director responsible for Mainland China, Taiwan and Hong Kong and named Sabrina (Hui) Ju, Nora (Junru) Huang, Yolan (Yan) Wang and Belle (Sijia) Liu as members of the sales team.