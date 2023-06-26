Hurtigruten Expeditions Launches Biggest Sale of the Year

Hurtigruten Expeditions announced its biggest sale of the year offering up to 40 percent off on Cruises to Antarctica, the Galápagos Islands, West Africa and more.

The company’s Summer Sail offer, available from now through July 16, 2023, gives guests an additional 10 percent off on already reduced fares, resulting in savings of up to 40 percent on sailings.

Featured Antarctica sailings include nine discounted itineraries that are already 30 percent off for the 2024-25 season and 20 percent off for the upcoming season. The discounts apply to voyages onboard the Roald Amundsen and Fridtjof Nansen. Itineraries include the 12-day Highlights of Antarctica adventure, the 16-day Antarctica and Falklands Expedition and the 18-day Antarctica and Patagonia Expedition.

The additional 10 percent discount also applies to the Galapagos itineraries including the newly added seven-day Western Islands loop, a seven-day Northern Islands loop and a combined 11-day itinerary. The nine-day In Darwin’s Footsteps voyage is also included in the sale.