Holland America to Host Astronomy Experts on 2024 Solar Eclipse Cruises

Holland America Line announced that it will be expanding its 2024 Solar Eclipse cruise program by hosting astronomy experts onboard the Koningsdam and Zaandam to help guests make the most of their eclipse viewing.

The cruise line will host University of California San Diego Professor Adam Burgasser aboard the Koningsdam for the solar eclipse viewing on April 8, 2024. Burgasser, a professor of astronomy and astrophysics, will offer special lectures on the ship’s World Stage. During the eclipse, he will help guests safely view and understand this rare occurrence.

“We’re positioning our ships in the perfect location for guests to see the eclipse,” said Bill Prince, vice president of entertainment for Holland America Line. “For many, this is a once-in-a-lifetime experience, so being able to receive the guidance of a renowned physicist like Dr. Burgasser is an exciting opportunity for our guests. We’re known for creating immersive programming, and this will be an unforgettable live event.”

“This first total solar eclipse in North America in seven years is something astronomers — amateur and professional — are all excited to observe, and there’s no better or unique place to observe it than at sea off the coast of Mexico,” said Burgasser. “I look forward to joining Holland America Line guests aboard Koningsdam to witness this phenomenon and help them better understand the science and history behind it.”

The Koningsdam will embark on the 22-day Solar Eclipse Cruise on April 5; the San Diego, California, to Vancouver, Canada, voyage departs on April 5 and heads to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, before the solar eclipse viewing on April 8. The Koningsdam will then stop at Puerto Vallarta in Mexico before crossing over to Hawaii.

Guest Presenter Jim McParland will share his expertise aboard the Zaandam with lectures and demonstrations. The Zaandam will depart on a 14-day Solar Eclipse Cruise roundtrip from San Diego on March 30. The ship will be in Mazatlán, Mexico, on eclipse day.