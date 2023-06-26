Holland America Launches Onboard Credit Offer for AARP Members

Holland America Line is offering a member-only onboard credit for AARP members that can be used for a range of amenities, according to a statement.

The amount of onboard credit depends on the type of stateroom and length of the sailing, ranging from $50 to $200 per stateroom. The offer can be combined with other promotions.

To receive their onboard credit, AARP members can book a voyage with Holland America Line through their travel advisor. The credit can be used toward shore excursions, spa services, beverages, specialty dining, gift shop purchases and more.

“Holland America Line is thrilled to extend this offer to AARP members, who are avid travelers and a key demographic for our brand,” said Kacy Cole, chief marketing officer at Holland America Line. “We look forward to enticing AARP members to join us for a cruise to one of the many incredible destinations we explore.”

The special offer is valid for cruises to locations around the world including Alaska, Antarctica, Asia, Australia, Canada/New England, the Caribbean, Europe, the Mediterranean, Mexico, South America and beyond.

Sailings range from seven-day itineraries to longer “Legendary Voyages” up to 59 days, except Grand Voyages, Grand Voyage segments and sailings shorter than five days.

“Holland America Line cruises open the world to AARP members, allowing them to visit other regions and experience different cultures with ease and comfort,” said Victoria Borton, vice president, lifestyle product and services, AARP Services. “Members appreciate the cruising experience and level of premium service that’s synonymous with Holland America Line.”