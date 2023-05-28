Havila Voyages Scores First in NABU Environmental Ranking

NABU has ranked Havila Voyages at the top of its cruise ship ranking for 2023 for its efforts toward a greener industry.

The German environmental organization ranked Havila based on the company’s efforts to reduce carbon emissions and use sustainable solutions.

“It’s always nice to receive recognition from environmental organizations for the work we do, and this is no exception. It shows that our focus on climate, environment, and sustainability is right and, most importantly, important,” said CEO Bent Martini of Havila Voyages.

“We appreciate that we finally caught NABU’s attention and that we are included in this year’s ranking. Honestly, we believe that we were overlooked in last year’s ranking, and this year we had some expectations that we would score high,” added Martini.

NABU has lately been ranking cruise companies based on their efforts to preserve the environment. This is the first year that Havila Voyages was included in the ranking. According to a press release, last year’s top-ranked cruise company achieved 50 percent of the achievable points, while this year, Havila Voyages reached nearly 65 percent.

Havila Voyages’ CEO also spoke of the company’s goal to achieve climate neutrality for its fleet by 2028.

“Our plan for 2030 is to use an emissions-free fuel alternative, with hydrogen currently appearing to be the best solution for us. It will require some minor modifications to our ships. In plain terms, it means that we do not need to build new ships to succeed in our zero-emission goals. In that regard, we are probably quite unique today – not only in Norway but also worldwide,” said Martini.