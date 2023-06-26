Hans Lagerweij Returns as CEO of Albatros Expeditions

Albatros Expeditions announced the return of Hans Lagerweij as chief executive officer, effective July 1, 2023.

After a 1.5-year absence, Lagerweij returns to continue furthering the company’s growth and innovation at Albatros Expeditions, according to a statement.

“We are no longer solely a Greenland expert. Our itineraries now span diverse destinations, offering unparalleled experiences in some of the most breathtaking regions on Earth. Moreover, we have transformed from primarily serving Scandinavia and Asia to embracing the United States as one of our biggest markets. This strategic shift has propelled Albatros Expeditions into being a truly global company,” said Lagerweij.

Lagerweij expressed his enthusiasm for working with the Albatros Expeditions team saying: “I am thrilled to collaborate with our outstanding professionals as we embark on the next phase of the company’s journey. Together, we will continue to deliver exceptional expeditions and shape the future of sustainable travel to the most remote parts of the world.”