Goodway Technologies: Clean Air Ducts for Energy Efficiency

Goodway Technologies has highlighted the importance of proper air duct maintenance for the maritime and cruise industries, as the company said its helps improve passenger safety and contributes to increased energy efficiency.

“Making sure air ducts are clean is a critical part of the maintenance plan for cruise ships and we designed a solution that is powerful, yet compact and portable, to make performing the task even easier,” said Tim Kane, president and CEO of Goodway Technologies.

“Maintenance personnel can conduct air duct cleaning while passengers are onshore, sustaining their comfort and safety,” he added.

The company offers air duct cleaning solutions that help remove toxins such as mold, bacteria, dust mites, allergens and debris from the ship’s air ducts.

Goodway Technologies’ said its tools help thoroughly clean all HVAC components, including ventilation systems, air handlers and heat exchangers. The cleaning solutions allow access to every part of the system to ensure that all areas are thoroughly sanitized.

Regular cleaning also helps improve energy efficiency by allowing air to flow more freely through the system, the company said. This reduces the strain on HVAC systems and may help lower fuel costs for ship operators as well.