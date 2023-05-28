Fred. Olsen to Welcome Michaela Strachan Onboard Borealis

Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines announced that it will welcome TV presenter Michaela Strachan onboard the Borealis’ Exploring the Rugged and Remote Greenland and Iceland cruise departing in August.

Strachan, who will speak about British wildlife during the cruise, will be joined by the Borealis Entertainment Manager on stage for a Q&A session.

James Moss, journey experience coordinator at Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines, said: “We are thrilled to be welcoming Michaela Strachan onboard Borealis from 4th-8th August as we sail to Iceland and Greenland.

“We know that our guests value the opportunity to learn more about nature and wildlife and they will thoroughly enjoy hearing Michaela’s stories from behind the scenes of wildlife filmmaking.”

Guests onboard the Borealis will also have the chance to book an exclusive lunch with Michaela during the cruise.

“I’m really looking forward to joining this exciting Fred. Olsen cruise and exploring some of the wildlife and wonders of Iceland, “said Strachan.

“I’ve been to Iceland a couple of times before and guests are in for a real treat.

“The landscapes are beautiful, unique and extraordinary. It’s sure to be a memorable and magical experience.

“It’s not the destination that you should enjoy, but also the journey. Onboard there is always plenty to do and lots to get involved with. “I will be doing a couple of talks for guests. One about the behind-the-scenes of wildlife filmmaking and why British wildlife programs are so popular and a Q&A about my career.

“Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines specialize in the joy of the journey and making sure quests experience the flavors, sights and sounds that are slightly removed from the normal tourist trail.

“Onboard is all about giving guests something different and I’m really hoping my talks will enhance the journey experience.”

The Borealis’ 14-night Exploring Rugged and Remote Greenland and Iceland cruise, departs from Liverpool on August 4, 2023. Along the way, the ship will visit Heimaey, Vestmannaeyjar, Reykjavík and Ísafjördur in Iceland as well as Qaqortoq, Narsarsauq and Nanortalik in Greenland. Prices start from £1,499 per person.