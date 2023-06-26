Former Veendam Appears on Port Schedules Around the World

Currently laid up in Greece, the former Veendam has appeared future cruise schedules of different ports across the globe.

Previously operated by Holland America Line, the 1996-built ship was renamed Aegean Majesty after being acquired by Seajets in 2020 and has been out of service for over three years.

While no update regarding its future is known at press time, Cruise Industry News spotted the vessel on several port schedules across the world, including Rio de Janeiro, in Brazil; Gibraltar, in the UK; Le Havre, in France; Piraeus, in Greece; Portimão, in Portugal; and Naha, in Japan.

With different dates between December 2023 and September 2025, the scheduled calls seem to follow a pattern, featuring a single multi-day visit at each port.

In Rio de Janeiro, for instance, the vessel is scheduled to stay docked for six days starting on December 7, 2023.

Meanwhile, in Le Havre, the former Veendam appears on the 2025 schedule, with a five-night visit that starts on June 25.

While some of the bookings list the vessel under the Aegean Majesty name, several also show it as the Victoria Majestic.

The name has been used by Victoria Cruises Line, a startup cruise line that aims to launch a new residence ship concept.

First announced in 2022, the Cyprus-based company said it intended to charter two ships – one of them being the Aegean Majesty – to operate long world cruises that would allow passengers to live onboard for several years.

While no further news has been made public ever since, Victoria’s website remains online and shows the former Veendam as part of its future fleet.

According to the company’s plans, the ship will be renamed Victoria Majestic before kicking off a two-year global voyage in December 2023.

Sailing from Port Everglades, the planned itinerary includes visits to several ports around the world, including Portimão, Rio de Janeiro, Gibraltar, Le Havre, Piraeus and Naha.