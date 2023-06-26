First Look at Next Generation TUI Cruises 2024 Newbuild

TUI Cruises has revealed new details of the outdoor area onboard its eighth ship.

Set to launch in 2024, the new ship of the Mein Schiff fleet will provide guests with a new sense of space thanks to extensive, connected outer decks and a large specially designed roof.

The top deckwill feature a 25-meter pool and plenty of sunbathing areas as well as a jogging track integrated into the outdoor area.

In addition to the many areas for relaxation, closer to the stern, guests can find a terraced sun landscape leading up to the additional infinity pool.

“This project is also something very special for us,” said Björn Asmussen, architect at 3Deluxe, who helped design the roof.

“On the eighth ship, guests can experience open space in a new way. There will be various wonderful places where you can relax and enjoy the view of the sea. The iconic roof, which seems like a light-flooded grotto, will not only be visible from afar, it also offers guests a very special retreat. A unique place that probably doesn’t exist on any other ship.”

The 4,000-passenger ship is currently under construction at the Fincantieri shipyard in Italy and set to launch in 2024.