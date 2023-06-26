First Brewery at Sea in Asia to Debut Onboard Adora Magic City

Adora Cruises announced that the first brewery in Asia will debut onboard the Adora Magic City when she debuts for Adora Cruises later this year.

The 1508 Brewery will offer guests a diverse selection of freshly-brewed craft beers designed by veteran German brewers and according to the Bavarian Beer Purity Law which dates back to 1516.

Guests onboard the Adora Magic City will also get to enjoy a signature craft beer made by blending the spices found in the countries along the Silk Road. Adora Magic City’s brewery at sea is located across deck five and serves three bars it covers, Munich Square, Bavarian Lounge, and Ocean View Bar.

The Adora Magic City, which will be able to accommodate up to 5,246 passengers, is currently under construction by Shanghai Waigaoqiao Shipbuilding Corporation.

The ship is expected to set sail in late 2023.

Adora Cruises’ second Chinese-built cruise ship has also officially entered the design and construction stage.