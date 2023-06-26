Explora I Makes Maiden Call in Barcelona

Explora Journeys’ Explora I made its maiden call in Barcelona, Spain, ahead of the ship’s first commercial sailing from Copenhagen in Denmark.

As per the maritime tradition, a crest exchange took place onboard the ship to celebrate its first visit to a destination. Present were Michael Ungerer, CEO of Explora Journeys as well as local port officials.

“Barcelona is one of the most important ports in the western Mediterranean, and it is our absolute honor to finally showcase our highly anticipated, extraordinary new ship Explora I,” said Ungerer.

We have pushed the boundaries of innovation and design to create a ship that embodies our commitment to excellence. We are delighted to showcase our ship today in Barcelona, offering a taste of what Explora Journey will offer her guests.”

The Explora I, which was delivered last week by Fincantieri in Italy, will commence its seven-day maiden voyage to Reykjavik, Iceland on August 1, departing from Copenhagen. Along the way, the ship will call in in Lerwick, Shetland Islands and Kirkwall, Orkney.

Lluís Salvadó, president of the Port of Barcelona, said: “The commissioning of ships like Explora I is strategic for Barcelona and for the maritime sector as a whole. Incorporating sustainability innovations to cut nitrogen oxide emissions by 90 percent and with equipment to connect to electricity on land, eliminating emissions when docked, is important for the ports and cities that host them because it shows how the sector works to achieve clean maritime activity. And it is also an example of the success of the strategy that we follow at the port of Barcelona to make the necessary infrastructure available to ships to make this emission-free future a reality”.