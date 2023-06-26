Emerald Sakara Completes Successful Sea Trials

The Emerald Sakara has completed its sea trials in Vietnam.

Upon completing the sea trials conducted by Captains John Edwards and James Griffith, the 100-guest Emerald Sakara departed Halong Shipyard on July 6.

Glen Moroney, founder and chairman of Scenic Group, said: “We are extremely pleased with how well our newest luxury yacht, Emerald Sakara, performed in her sea trials,she exceeded our expectations in every way. We’re thrilled to be able to share our newest gem in less than a month’s time and look forward to offering our guests wonderful experiences in the Caribbean and Central America later this year.”

The Emerald Sakara will set sail on its inaugural eight-day Ionian Sea Adventure from Athens to Rome on August 5, 2023. The itinerary will include calls in Itea, Greece, Cephalonia, Sicily, Amalfi, Sorrento and Capri before reaching Rome.

“We’ve had a phenomenal response to our luxury yacht cruising program, since March 2022, which has been virtually a sell-out. Although the launch of Emerald Sakara doubles the capacity, there are just 100 guests on each yacht, so I’d urge you to book your clients now to avoid disappointment for 2024,” said Angus Crichton, director of sales, marketing and product for Emerald Cruises.

The Emerald Sakara and its sister-yacht the Emerald Azzura, which was launched in 2022, were both custom-built by The Halong Shipbuilding Company in Vietnam.