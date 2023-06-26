Disney Provides Meals and School Supplies for Brevard County Students

Disney Cruise Line crew members volunteered to help support students of Brevard County by providing meals and school supplies.

While the ship was in port in Port Canaveral, the Disney Wish crew members packed over 500 meals at The Children’s Hunger Project. In addition, crew members also recently visited the Supply Zone for Teachers in Brevard County to help both students and teachers prepare for the new school year gathering over 75,000 items and filling hundreds of pencil cases with school supplies.

The cruise line also donated to The Children’s Hunger Project, a program that provides weekend and summer meals to local children, to help fund meal packages for kids throughout the school year. Additionally, Disney Cruise Line also donated to the Brevard Schools Foundation to support programs across the county.

Cheryl Cominsky, executive director of The Children’s Hunger Project, said: “For some children in our area, their primary food source is at school. Our food packages bridge the gap for those children during the weekends and in the summer.” She added that support from organizations like Disney Cruise Line is critical to ensuring children get meals and proper nutrition.

Disney Wish Captain Marco Nogara also joined the crew. “I’m very proud of my crew because they work hard and are volunteering here during their time off,” said Marco. “Our crew members truly believe in this and what we do. It’s rewarding to be here together, giving back to the community we call home.”