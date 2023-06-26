Cunard Offers Agents Shipyard Tour of Queen Anne

Cunard is offering agents the opportunity to be one among the first people to step aboard the Queen Anne at the Fincantieri Marghera shipyard in Venice on October 5, 2023, according to a statement.

Cunard’s competition will give two winners the opportunity to experience a guided behind-the-scenes tour. The winners will also have the chance to meet some of the key members of the team working on the Queen Anne.

Tom Mahoney, director of UK Sales at Cunard, said: “As the pioneers of luxury ocean travel, everyone here at Cunard is hugely excited to be launching our newest ship Queen Anne in May 2024.

“We are always looking at ways to give our valued travel agent partners unforgettable experiences – especially ones that provide a unique glimpse into the Cunard brand – and so giving two agents the chance to visit the Fincantieri shipyard, hear from Queen Anne’s Captain, Inger Thorhauge, and learn more about how we are extending the Cunard Line for future generations, is something really special.”

Winners will fly from London Gatwick to Venice on Wednesday, October 4. Once they arrive, they’ll have time to explore the city and enjoy a walking tour before joining a hosted dinner.

To enter the competition, agents need to confirm on Shine Rewards Club that they’re available October 4-5, 2023, and then answer a question about the Queen Anne.

The winner will be chosen randomly and notified within seven days after the competition’s closing date.