Cunard Launches 2024 Event Voyages

Cunard announces new Event Voyages in 2024 which go on sale on July 10.

The Queen Mary 2 will take guests on four of the seven newly-launched, themed voyages, while the Queen Elizabeth will host the remaining three, according to a statement.

Angus Struthers, acting senior VP at Cunard, said: “Cunard’s Event Voyages offer far more than just stand-out performances. Each is expertly curated to offer our guests unique opportunities to immerse themselves into a theme or occasion, meeting and hearing from world-renowned leaders in their fields, many with interactive workshops and a program of activities and performances to choose from throughout the day and evening. And of course, all offered with the luxurious backdrops of the Cunard Queens and all while enjoying the signature touches you can always look forward to with Cunard.”

In 2024, the cruise line is bringing back the London Theatre at Sea, an eight-night transatlantic crossing of musical theatre in partnership with the Olivier Awards. The voyage includes acting workshops, behind-the-scenes talks and performances curated by Julian Bird OB.

Back by popular demand is also the Literature Festival at Sea, sailing in November 2024. The seven-day voyage allows book lovers to immerse themselves in literary events curated by the team of The Times and The Sunday Times Cheltenham Literature Festival. Each Literature at Sea Festival includes over 20 acclaimed authors.

New for 2024 is a chance to celebrate history in the making, as the Queen Mary 2 embarks on her 400th transatlantic crossing from New York to Southampton in August.

Additionally, the Queen Elizabeth will set sail on a first-of-its-kind Sporting Greats and Wellness Voyage in January 2024, offering sports fans a chance to sail with Australia’s stars such as the cricketer Brett Lee and golfer Karrie Webb.

The Queen Elizabeth will depart on another themed voyage in January, which gives guests a chance to immerse themselves in the world of food and wine. The voyage will feature special guest and award-winning chef Karen Martini.

In 2024, Cunard will also mark the 15th anniversary of its National Symphony Orchestra voyages. Guests aboard the nine-night transatlantic crossing via Newport and Boston will have the opportunity to rehearse with the choir and enjoy classical concerts in the Royal Court Theatre.

In May, the Big Band Ball voyage will take music and dance lovers on a celebration of the Swing era, with special guests onboard including the vocalist, pianist and songwriter, Joe Stilgoe.