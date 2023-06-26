Crystal to Build Four New Cruise Ships in Six Years

While onboard Crystal Serenity’s preview voyage, Cristina Levis, CEO of A&K Travel Group, announced that the brand is working with its advisors, lenders and export credit agents in order to sign a memorandum of agreement with two European shipbuilders for four new ships.

This will include two classic ships and two expedition vessels, the company said.

During the presentation, Levis stated:”We have ambitious growth plans for Crystal and are proud of what we have accomplished with the relaunch of Crystal Serenity and Crystal Symphony in just under a year following the purchase of the brand. We are now thrilled to formally announce that we will be growing our fleet and continue to offer the most exceptional cruising experiences in the industry.”

In just a few short days on July 31, Crystal Serenity will set sail for its inaugural voyage departing from Marseille following an extensive refurbishment. The Crystal Serenity’s sister ship, the Crystal Symphony will depart from Athens on Sept. 1, for its inaugural sailing.