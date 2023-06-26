Crystal Serenity Initial Deployment Overview

The Crystal Serenity is resuming service following a major refurbishment in Italy.

Marking the debut of A&K’s new Crystal brand, the 2003-built vessel is offering a series of cruises in Europe, the Atlantic, North America and the Caribbean through the end of the year.

Cruise Industry News highlights some of the itineraries of the ship’s return to service.

First Cruise

Date: July 31, 2023

Length: 12 nights

Homeports: Marseille (France) to Lisbon (Portugal)

Complete Itinerary: Cannes (France); Calvi and Portofino (Italy); Monte Carlo (Monaco); Barcelona, Ibiza, Cartagena and Málaga (Spain); and Portimão (Portugal)

The Crystal Serenity is reentering service with a 12-night cruise to the Western Mediterranean and the Atlantic. Sailing from Marseille to Lisbon, the one-way itinerary features visits to a total of ten destinations in France, Italy, Monaco, Spain and Portugal.

Highlights of the cruise include visits to Monaco’s Monte Carlo and Italy’s Portofino, as well as an overnight stay in Spain’s Barcelona.

Iceland Circumnavigation

Date: August 30, 2023

Length: Nine nights

Homeport: Reykjavik (Iceland)

Complete Itinerary: Grundarfjordur, Isafjord, Akureyri, Seydisfjordur and Djupivogur (Iceland); and Thorshavn (Faroe Islands)

After repositioning to Northern Europe, the Crystal Serenity is set to offer this unique nine-night cruise to Iceland.

With visits to six destinations, the itinerary includes a full circumnavigation of Iceland, in addition to a stop in Thorshavn, in the Faroe Islands. Before ending, the cruise also features an overnight stay at the port of Reykjavik.

Canada & New England

Date: September 27, 2023

Length: Eight nights

Homeports: New York City (United States) to Quebec City (Canada)

Complete Itinerary: Boston (United States); Halifax and Sydney (Canada)

Between September and October, the Crystal Serenity is also scheduled to sail in Canada & New England with a series of fall cruises departing from Quebec City and New York City.

Sailing from the United States in late September, this eight-night cruise includes visits to three ports: Boston, Sydney and Halifax – where the vessel is spending one night docked. The one-way itinerary also sails the St. Lawrence Seaway before arriving in Quebec City.

Return to the Caribbean

Date: November 2, 2023

Length: 11 nights

Homeport: Miami (United States)

Complete Itinerary: Nassau (Bahamas); St. John’s (Antigua); Tortola (British Virgin Islands); Gustavia (Saint Barthélemy); Castries (St. Lucia); and Bridgetown (Barbados).

After completing its short program in Canada & New England, the Crystal Serenity is set to return to the Caribbean in early November.

For the first itinerary in its comeback, the 740-guest vessel is sailing roundtrip from Miami on a 11-night itinerary to the Eastern and Southern Caribbean. In addition to the Bahamas, the cruise feature visits to Antigua, Tortola, St. Lucia, St. Barths and Barbados.

Panama Canal

Date: December 2, 2023

Length: 11 nights

Homeports: Miami (United States) to Puerto Caldera (Costa Rica)

Complete Itinerary: Tortola (British Virgin Islands); St. John’s (Antigua); Oranjestad (Aruba); Cartagena (Colombia); and Panama Canal (Panama)

In December, the ship is also scheduled to offer itineraries that include full transits of the Panama Canal.

This 11-night itinerary sails from Miami to Puerto Caldera, in Costa Rica, and features visits to ports in the Caribbean and South America.

In addition to transiting the Panama Canal, the ship is also set to visit Tortola, St. John’s, Aruba and Cartagena de Indias.