Crystal Serenity Completes Sea Trials

The Crystal Serenity has successfully completed sea trials ahead of its maiden voyage departing from Marseille, France, on July 31.

The ship is currently in the final stages of a refurbishment at Fincantieri shipyard in Trieste, Italy.

The sea trials involved officers, technicians and engineers who thoroughly tested the ship’s navigation as well as technical and mechanical systems.

“Completing sea trials is one of the final milestones needed before we can officially return to service,” said Roberto Fazi, senior vice president of marine operations. “We are proud of the entire team who helped get us to this day both on board and shoreside. We also want to thank our wonderful partners at Fincantieri who worked around the clock to deliver this beautiful ship on time and ready to welcome guests in just a few weeks.”

After its inaugural sailing from Marseille, the Crystal Serenity will spend the rest of the summer sailing the Mediterranean before repositioning to North America in September for Canadian and Caribbean voyages.