Crystal Appoints Dalila Roglieri as Head Nutritionist

Crystal announced the appointment of Dalila Roglieri as head nutritionist, a new role within the company focusing on providing an individualized approach to well-being.

Roglieri comes with an extensive professional background in nutrition and a passion for fitness and will provide Crystal guests with a holistic wellness experience.

In her new role, Roglieri will work with the culinary teams onboard the Crystal Symphony and Crystal Serenity to develop balanced menus catering to different dietary preferences and requirements.

Roglieri holds a Master’s in Sport Nutrition at SANIS, Oncology Nutrition at the University of Pavia; Phytotherapy and the use of plants in clinical nutrition at the University of Tuscia – Viterbo; and Wine and Marketing of Wine at the University of Sacro Cuore – Piacenza. She also has her own practice, DaRò Wellness, located in Bari, Italy.

Roglieri will be present onboard the Crystal Symphony on a voyage from Athens to Dubai departing on October 9, 2023, and on a sailing from Singapore to Mumbai departing on March 12, 2024.

“As Crystal enters this next chapter of excellence, Dalila’s wealth of knowledge and enthusiasm for wellness will help to shape a new era of exceptional experiences,” said A&K Travel Group CEO Cristina Levis. “As our Head Nutritionist across the full A&K portfolio, she will play a significant role in ensuring that our offerings align with discerning travelers’ evolving tastes and needs.”

“Crystal has provided me with the opportunity to once again share my passion for culinary nutrition with guests and chefs from around the globe,” said Roglieri. “I look forward to setting sail on this new adventure, where I hope to make an impact for all onboard.”