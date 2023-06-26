Cruise Saudi Announces Chief Asset Management, Operations Officer Promotion

Cruise Saudi has announced promotion of Barbara Buczek to Chief Asset Management and Operations Officer.

Buczek joined the company in 2021 as Executive Director Asset & Facility Management, bringing with her almost two decades of professional experience and in-depth knowledge of the cruise and port industry worldwide, according to a press release.

Buczek spent more than 10 years working at the Port of Dover in the UK where she was Group Chief Commercial Officer and previously holding several senior management positions across different operational and commercial areas of the Port.

As Group Chief Commercial Officer, she led the development of the Group’s business portfolio including ferry, cruise, cargo, marina and property.

With Saudi fast becoming an increasingly attractive tourist destination, a crucial element of Buczek’s current role at Cruise Saudi includes overseeing the port and terminal operations teams at Jeddah, Yanbu and Dammam. She is also responsible for the guest experience and curating the shore excursions.

Cruise Saudi CEO Lars Clasen said: “Cruise Saudi has grown rapidly since its launch two years ago and Barbara’s skills and expertise have been instrumental in driving the business forward so that we can meet our goal of receiving 1.3million cruise passengers annually by 2035.”

“With an operational strategy founded on sustainable and environmental consciousness, Cruise Saudi is opening the doors of opportunity for tourism, business, culture and social economies along the pristine coastline of Saudi Arabia. Cruise Saudi’s vision is ambitious and exciting and I look forward to working with Barbara and the Team on bringing our plans to fruition.”

Buczek added: “It’s been incredibly rewarding to be a part of Cruise Saudi’s journey and the expansion and development of the port and terminal operations. Supporting in the creation of an entirely new cruise industry in one of the world’s most exciting new tourism destinations has been a real highlight of my career.

“However, we are just getting started. We have plans for 10 Saudi ports to receive cruise ships within the next decade. These are locations that have never been a part of cruising itineraries so are real milestones in our growth. I am honoured to be part of such an ambitious team that has a vision of positioning Saudi as one of the world’s leading global cruise destinations.”