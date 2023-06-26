Cruise Industry News Quarterly Summer 2023 Magazine Released

The Cruise Industry News Quarterly Magazine Summer edition has been released. The focus of the 128-page edition is on the European cruise brands, and on a global basis: food and beverage, connectivity, new ships and expedition operators.

In exclusive interviews, the 12 leading European cruise brands share insight into their comeback in 2023, the outlook for 2024, long-term strategies, and their commitment to decarbonization.

The new ship focus is on the Icon the Seas, Meyer Turku shipyard, innovation and new technologies, as well as Mitsui OSK’s plans to enter the luxury market.

For the food and beverage content, senior executives at market leading cruise lines, discuss how supply chain and labor challenges are being overcome, how changing passenger preferences and consumption affect procurement forecasting, in addition to menu trends and new food and beverage offerings.

Connectivity coverage is focused on new technologies being rolled out to keep up with guest demand for speed and capacity. Chief information officers at different cruise companies discuss their solutions.

Cruise Industry News’ editorial team has also talked to some of the leading expedition cruise operators about their strategies and deployment in a rapidly expanding market segment.

In addition is the updated orderbook, tracking newbuild orders from 2023 through 2028, and the Voyage Plan, highlighting recent industry happenings

The Cruise Industry News Quarterly Summer 2023 magazine is available in print and digital versions.