Court Order to Address Creditor Communications in Vantage Case

What appears to be an overwhelming number of emails and calls from individual customers of Vantage Travel Services, Inc. has led to a notice from United States Bankruptcy Judge Janet E. Bostwick, who is overseeing the case.

“The Court can only consider matters properly brought before it in accordance with the procedural rules, after notice to all parties,” She wrote. “To avoid ex parte communications (which are communications with only one party), the Court does not respond to individual letters, emails or faxes.”

For those seeking information or clarification, the court directed individuals to contact the relevant parties involved in the case, including counsel for Vantage Travel Service, the United States Trustee, or the Consumer Privacy Ombudsman.

Their contact details are available on the court’s website, along with additional case-related information hosted by Stretto, the Debtor’s Claims and Noticing Agent.

The court also instructed its Clerk to return any individual communications, including letters, emails, and faxes, with a copy of the court’s order, reiterating its policy of non-response to such direct communications.