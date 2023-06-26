Costa Cruises Installs Starlink On Costa Toscana

Costa Cruises announced the successful implementation of SpaceX’s Starlink connectivity onboard the Costa Toscana, according to a statement.

The new WiFI is already availableto guests onboard the Costa Toscana. After this, Starlink service will gradually be implemented across the fleet starting with the Costa Smeralda, the sister ship of the Costa Toscana. Installation on all ships is expected to be completed by December 2023.

“Costa remains committed to embracing innovative solutions that enhance the onboard services and exceed guest and crew expectations. Thanks to the revolutionary capabilities of Starlink low-orbit satellites, our ships will have access to high-speed, reliable internet connectivity like never before. Our goal is to transform the way our ships operate, delivering an even better experience to our guests and crew, through a combination of different technologies, services and broadband connections,” said Giuseppe Carino, vice president of guest experience and onboard revenues of Costa Cruises.