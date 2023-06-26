Coral Expeditions Introduces Bounty of the Southern Ocean Voyage

Coral Expeditions announced the release of an inaugural culinary-themed voyage inspired by the shores of the Southern Ocean between Adelaide and Melbourne.

Guests on the eight-night Bounty of the Southern Ocean itinerary departing on December 1, 2024 aboard the Coral Adventurer will have the chance to discover the region’s best produce, meet local growers and explore the wine regions of South Australia and Victoria, according to a press release.

“This is an exciting new themed voyage in our schedule,” said Operations and Hospitality Director Marcus Dudley. “Our culinary offerings often play a supporting role to the natural and cultural attractions of our destinations, so we are very excited to develop an itinerary that puts these into the spotlight. Our regular guests enjoy our approach to create quality small-batch cuisine prepared daily in our galley and inspired by the regions we travel. This will be a fun and flavor-filled adventure.”

In addition to tasting the best produce and local wines, guests can look forward to indulging in wild ocean-farmed abalone on Kangaroo Island and freshly caught Australian lobster on the outpost of Robe.

Travelers can also explore the nature around the remote seal colony of Lady Julia Percy Island, led by Coral’s expert guides. Guests will be joined by locals both onboard and ashore by.

The highlight of the Bounty of the Southern Ocean voyage will be “Taste of the Southern Ocean,” a special dinner event in the Port McDonnell where Coral’s chefs will partner with local culinary experts to create a special menu to be paired with curated wines from the Eden Valley, Barossa, Adelaide Hills and McLaren Vale regions.