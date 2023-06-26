Construction Starts at Genoa Cruise Port Promenade

Planned retrofitting work to the Cesare Imperiale Viaduct, the 300-meter waterfront promenade in Genoa that connects Ponte dei Mille to Ponte Andrea Doria in Stazioni Marittime’s cruise terminal area, has started.

According to a statement, the goal of the project is to upgrade resistance in the road bridge. The scope of work will include the insertion of steel beams and girders; the installation of new underground public utility service conduits; the replacement of the damaged glass barriers, and the introduction of new plants and flower beds along with a renewed irrigation system.

The construction work will take place in different stages in order to minimize disruption to the pedestrian zone of the Genoa Stazioni Marittime Cruise Terminal. The project is expected to be completed by early August, before the peak of the cruise passenger season.