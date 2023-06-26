Ceres Terminals Appoints Elise Ferguson as General Manager

Ceres Terminals Incorporated announced the appointment of Elise Ferguson as general manager of Canadian operations.

Ferguson previously served as Stevedoring Manager, Vancouver, and has an extensive background in cruise operations. She began her career with the Canadian Naval Reserves and later spent 18 years as a port operations manager for Princess Cruises in both Vancouver and Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Ferguson also played a significant role in organizing and operating the clinics that the Ceres Vancouver team opened during the 2020 pandemic.

“Ceres is pleased to have Elise Ferguson as the General Manager over our Canadian Operation. She is a leader in the industry, with a dedication to providing our customers, partners and stakeholders with consistent and reliable service,” said Craig Mygatt, Ceres Terminals CEO. “It is with great pleasure to announce the promotion of Ms. Ferguson.”