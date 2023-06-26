Celestyal Offers Free Suite Upgrade On Select 2023 Cruises

Celestyal is offering a complimentary suite upgrade on select voyages in October, November and December 2023 onboard its newest ship, the Celestyal Journey.

The offer is valid for sailings booked by July 31.

“I am thrilled to announce details of our ‘Suite Dreams’ sale to celebrate the forthcoming launch of Celestyal Journey this September. I’m sure that agents and consumers alike will seize upon this great deal, which will allow guests to experience one of Celestyal Journey’s 149 suites,” said Lee Haslett, Celestyal’s chief commercial officer.

The suite upgrade applies to select suites on the following sailings: