Celestyal Offers Free Suite Upgrade On Select 2023 Cruises

Celestyal is offering a complimentary suite upgrade on select voyages in October, November and December 2023 onboard its newest ship, the Celestyal Journey.
The offer is valid for sailings booked by July 31.
“I am thrilled to announce details of our ‘Suite Dreams’ sale to celebrate the forthcoming launch of Celestyal Journey this September. I’m sure that agents and consumers alike will seize upon this great deal, which will allow guests to experience one of Celestyal Journey’s 149 suites,” said Lee Haslett, Celestyal’s chief commercial officer.
The suite upgrade applies to select suites on the following sailings:
- A seven-night Three Continents cruise sailing roundtrip from Athens with calls in Port Said, Egypt; Ashdod, Israel; Limassol, Cyprus; Rhodes, Greece and Kusadasi, Turkey. Junior Suite prices start from $1,189 per person.
- A 14-night Idyllic Aegean and Steps of St. Paul voyage departing from Athens calling in Thessaloniki; Kusadasi, Turkey; Crete; Santorini; Mykonos; Milos; Athens; Thessaloniki; Kavala, Istanbul, Dikili, Turkey and Patmos. Junior Suite prices start from $2,409 per person.
- A 14-night Steps of Paul and Three Continents voyage sailing roundtrip from Athens with stops in Thessaloniki; Kavala; Istanbul; Dikili; Kusadasi, Turkey; Patmos; Athens; Port Said, Egypt; Ashdod, Israel; Limassol, Cyprus; and Rhodes. Prices start from $2,409 per person.
- An 11-night Christmas cruise with calls in Thessaloniki; Izmir, Turkey; Crete; Antalya, Turkey; Limassol, Cyprus; Alexandria, Egypt (overnight); and Haifa, Israel (overnight). Junior Suite prices start from $1,709 per person.
- An 18-night Three Continents and Christmas cruise from Athens to Thessaloniki visiting Port Said, Egypt; Ashdod, Israel; Limassol, Cyprus; Rhodes; Kusadasi, Turkey; Thessaloniki; Izmir, Turkey; Crete; Antalya, Turkey; Alexandria, Egypt; Haifa, Israel and Athens. Junior Suite prices start from $2,979 per person.
- A 19-night Christmas and New Year voyage sailing roundtrip from Athens calling in Thessaloniki; Izmir, Turkey; Crete; Antalya, Turkey; Limassol, Cyprus; Alexandria, Egypt; Haifa, Israel; Athens; Crete; Rhodes; Kusadasi, Turkey; Istanbul, Turkey (overnight) and Volos. Junior Suite prices start from $2,979 per person.
- An eight-night New Year cruise calling in Crete, Rhodes, Kusadasi, Istanbul and Volos. Junior Suite prices start from $1,379 per person.