Celestyal Appoints Anna Gregori as VP of Brand and Customer Journey

Celestyal announced the appointment of Anna Gregori as the new vice president of brand and customer journey.

“I am delighted to welcome Anna to Celestyal and am confident that her vast experience, expertise and creativity will prove invaluable in helping us build a connected strategy and stronger brand experience as we head towards the highly anticipated launch of the Celestyal Journey,” said Lee Haslett, Celestyal’s chief commercial officer.

Previously, Gregori headed up global commercial transformation and marketing teams at Virgin Atlantic Airways. She also served as a Partner at several consultancies and communications agencies where she implemented successful strategies.

In the newly-created role, Gregori will work on building the global brand for Celestyal and leading teams in creating an optimal brand and product portfolio.

“I’m thrilled to be returning to the travel industry and joining Celestyal at such an exciting and pivotal time. I am looking forward to helping the company deliver on its transformational agenda and consolidate its position as the leading provider of the award-winning, multi-destination holiday experiences in Greece and the Eastern Mediterranean,” said Gregori.

Gregori will report directly to Lee Haslett and will be based in the United Kingdom.