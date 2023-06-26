Celebrity Unveils New Culinary Experiences on Celebrity Ascent

Celebrity Cruises has unveiled details of the culinary and beverage offering onboard its upcoming ship, the Celebrity Ascent.

The Celebrity Ascent will feature redesigned restaurants, a new dinner experience, expanded food and cocktail menus, a new whiskey-tasting experience and a plant-based dinner, the company said in a statement.

“The memories we make with family and friends while sharing food and drink has long been one of the most memorable parts of travel, and with Celebrity Ascent we sought every opportunity to make these experiences richer and even more exciting for our guests,” says Laura Hodges Bethge, president of Celebrity Cruises.

“Onboard Ascent there is something to delight every guest, whether it is the fine dining connoisseur with a palate for the world’s best wines, the couple looking for an intimate and romantic night out, the family that desires to bond with their kids over a fun and high-energy experience, or the wellness-minded traveler desiring more plant-based, healthy options.”

Celebrity’s Global Culinary Ambassador Daniel Boulud will bring his restaurant concept onboard the Celebrity Ascent. Le Voyage will feature a new design with plush banquet seating and gold tones. The menu, crafted by Boulud, will offer dishes from the chef’s personal travels and favorite destinations.

For an elevated dining experience, there is the Chef’s Table, a private dining room for up to six guests while at Eden, guests can indulge in a new seven-course plant-based tasting menu.

In addition, Celebrity Ascents also brings four main dining restaurants, each featuring a different style and dishes. Guests can taste New American cuisine at Cosmopolitan restaurant; Mediterranean at Cyprus; French contemporary at Normandie; and Italian at Tuscan. Combined, the restaurants offer 84 different dishes to choose from.

Specialty restaurants including Le Petit Chef, Fine Cut and Blu have also been revamped so guests can enjoy elevated menus. Additionally, thanks to a new partnership with WhistlePig Whiskey, the Ascent will feature two barrels made exclusively for Celebrity Cruises available at Craft Social.

Photo: Eden’s plant-based tasting menu featuring roasted and glazed celeriac steak.