Carnival Jubilee Ready for Float Out

The Carnival Jubilee is ready for its float out and will be leaving the building dock in Papenburg, Germany, on Saturday, July 22, according to an announcement from Meyer Werft.

Set to debut in December, the Carnival Jubilee will float out at 9 am on Saturday and will then move to the yard’s outfitting pier at around 12 pm, according to the current schedule.

The shipyard warned that changes to the schedule are possible at any time due to the weather conditions.

Carnival Cruise Line’s newest ship is set to begin sea trials in August. With a capacity to accommodate up to 5,400 passengers, the Carnival Jubilee will set sail on its inaugural voyage from Galveston on December 23, 2023, followed by regular week-long sailings from the port year-round.

Itineraries will include visits to Cozumel and Costa Maya in Mexico and Roatan Island, Honduras.