Carnival Jubilee Floats Out and Reveals Texas Star on Bow

Carnival Cruise Line’s next new ship, the Carnival Jubilee, marked a key construction milestone as it floated out of the covered building dock at Meyer Werft in Papenburg, Germany and revealed an important feature of its design: a Texas star on the bow, according to a press release.

“The Texas star on Carnival Jubilee’s bow is a symbol of our commitment to the Port of Galveston. As the first cruise line to sail year-round from Galveston, we have a long history with the community, and our next new ship is our latest investment in support of the local economy’s impressive growth while delivering innovative experiences for our guests,” said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line. “I’m looking forward to Carnival Jubilee showing off her Texas pride starting later this year.”

Hundreds of spectators gathered at the shipyard to get the world’s first look at the newest Carnival ship, and they also got a taste of Texas. A fun tailgate-style party, complete with snacks and drinks from Carnival partner PepsiCo, accompanied the ship’s float out.

Now, Carnival Jubilee moves into its next phase of construction alongside the shipyard’s outfitting pier. Over the weekend, Carnival Jubilee will briefly cast off from the pier to conduct various tests on the bow thrusters and stabilisers. Sea trials are scheduled for November.

Carnival’s newest ship is part of its groundbreaking Excel-class and will offer stunning features already wowing guests aboard her sisters Mardi Gras and Carnival Celebration, including the next iteration of the first roller coaster at sea, BOLT: The Ultimate Seacoaster. Six fun-filled zones, two of which are completely unique to the ship and imaginatively themed to celebrate the ocean, offer extensive dining, beverage and entertainment options.

The ship will sail year-round on Western Caribbean itineraries beginning in late December – though she will not be the first Carnival Jubilee to sail from Galveston. Like her sisters, the ship shares a name with a classic Carnival ship, and the first Carnival Jubilee sailed from Galveston in 2002. The new Carnival Jubilee is four times larger than her predecessor and will bring four times the fun for Carnival guests to enjoy.