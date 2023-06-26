Carnival Cruise Line to Offer New Late Night Snack Menu

Carnival Cruise Line is expanding its dining options with a new menu of late-night snacks.

According to the company’s Brand Ambassador John Heald, the new options will complement the selection of pizzas that are currently available across the fleet in late hours.

Called “Good Eats: Late Night Snack” the new menu features different choices, such as fried chicken tenders with honey mustard sauce and hot dogs with chili and grilled onions.

Other options include a selection of salads, such as coleslaw and chips and salsa, in addition to chicken noodle soup, Italian meatball sandwiches, ham and cheese rolls and two choices of Chicago-style pizzas.

The menu also features two choices of sweet treats, with a selection of chocolate chip and sugar cookies.

The opening and closing timing of the late-night food service may vary from ship to ship, Heald noted, and will be determined by the onboard teams, considering factors such as peak periods and guests’ demographics.

Starting from this week, the new menu is expected to be rolled out to Carnival’s entire 23-ship fleet.

Commenting on the change, Heald thanked Carnival’s culinary team for considering the passengers’ feedback and also highlighted a positive response to the new service.

“Thank you for all the great comments on the new late-night menu and a massive thank you to the culinary team for listening to the comments I have been sending them,” he said in a social media post.

In related news, Heald also confirmed that Carnival is not bringing back the midnight buffets that were served onboard in the past.

In addition to the new service, the company also offers an extra-charge room service menu for late night snacks.

With prices ranging from $3 to $8, the 24-hour menu includes a choice of sandwiches, salads, snacks and sweets.